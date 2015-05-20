Great Marketing and Great Radio
Supporting Great Missions
When you advertise on the promise, you can count on 2 things:
- You'll have a team of committed marketing and radio professionals dedicated to your success.
- Most of the proceeds from the operation are invested directly into charities, community organizations and causes.
We will work hard to make a difference in your business and your marketing dollars will make a difference in our community.
Thank you for your support!
For more info on promoting your business call 904-470-4615.
Or, Fill in the form and we will get back with you shortly!
Come out and support our military wives and families! We are having a vendor and crafts show at Fleet Reserve on Mayport Rd. from 10-4 June 20th. You can check out all the vendors in our event page! Selected tables will be holding raffles to raise money for Warrior Beach Retreat.
Crafters: Kovir’s Krafts, Hooyah Creations, JD’s Vinyl, Kute Tutus and more, Native Hands, and Loco Nani Designs
Vendors: It Works, Scentsy, Jamberry, Just Relax Jax, Mary Kay, Younique, Pampered Chef, and Thirty-One
Hi Jennifer,
Please submit the information on our Community page at http://www.jaxcommunityevents.com/
Thanks
Good evening. My name is Melanie Solomon, a resident of Glynn County in Brunswick, GA. I also am the owner and director of Steps of Faith, a Christian Dance Ministry here in Brunswick. We have our upcoming spring production, THRIVE, on Saturday, June 13thj, at 7pm at Glynn Academy, located at 1001 Mansfield Street, Brunswick, GA, that I would like to request a public service announcement. I would like to send you our flyer but did not see a way in which to do so.
Please let me know if this is possible/
I have been a faithful listener for quite sometime now. Your station is a comfort and a blessing to me each day.
Thank you!
Hi Melanie,
Thanks for the info. The best way to get the information to us is to go to our Community page..http://www.jaxcommunityevents.com/…and submit it.
Thank you!
Hi Jean,
The best way we can help your organization is to let our listeners know about an event you may put on where they can find out more. We have only a few seconds at a time to entice a listener and we cannot explain the mission of an organization in that time. Let us know what event (s) you may have coming u and we can help let people know about it.
Thanks