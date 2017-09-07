Night of Joy Saturday night cancelled

In anticipation of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Irma, please note the following event cancelations at the Walt Disney World Resort.
Night of Joy has been canceled on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017.
The Night of Joy performances on Friday night will take place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex as planned, while Saturday night’s performances have been canceled due to Hurricane Irma.
Guests with tickets for Saturday are welcome to attend Friday’s event instead by exchanging their ticket at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Box Office starting at 4 p.m.Friday.
Requests for a full refund for either event night will be honored by using the contact information listed below.
Frequently Asked Questions
I have a Night of Joy ticket and would like a refund. What should I do?
For a ticket refund please call (407) 939-7818 by January 31, 2018 between the hours of 7:00 a.m.–11:00 p.m., or email us at Ticket.Inquiries@DisneyWorld.com and have your ticket(s) for Saturday evening’s event available so we may process your request. Please use these options rather than coming to the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex for a refund.
I have tickets for both Friday and Saturday’s night’s Night of Joy events. What should I do?
You are welcome to attend Friday’s performance and get a refund for Saturday; or, you may get a full refund if not planning to attend at all.
I purchased tickets to Night of Joy as part of a group. What should I do?
Groups will be contacted directly by Walt Disney World for assistance.
Will Friday’s performances be impacted?
Friday night’s performances will go on as planned. The line-up is as follows: