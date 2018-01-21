A customer purchased a sandwich from a fast food place…then returned it saying the sandwich should have been cut in half…yet the dimensions of the 2 sides were off.
She was correct. One side was 1 centimeter wider than the other.
Here’s my question. Let’s say you made that sandwich. How would you react to the customer?
For me, a lot depends on how the customer brought this discrepancy to my attention. If she was respectful, I would have tended to be respectful in return. If she was hateful…different story. That however is not Biblical, is it? If God treated me with the honor and respect I show Him…I would not be the blessed man I am.
The customer was given another sandwich and was allowed to cut it herself. For the record, her cut was precisely down the middle. She was happy, drama was avoided and all it cost was a sandwich.
I have this problem of focusing on ‘the way I am being treated’ rather than the issue at hand. Perhaps if I let go of a little of my self importance and gave others theirs…I could smooth over a few misunderstandings and help foster cooperation in the world.