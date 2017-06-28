Everybody loves fireworks…except maybe your pets

Pets are often confused and scared by fireworks…think of it from their perspective. Here are a few tips to help keep your furry family members safe and happy this holiday….

1. Make sure your pets are microchipped and wearing identification: Register your pets’ microchips with your information and ensure tags have up-to-date phone numbers and addresses. If your pet disappears, animals with proper identification are much more likely to return home.

2. Keep Pets Indoors: Give pets a quiet and comfortable place inside your home to relax such as a a crate or a bathroom without windows. Ensure your pets have a bed or towels to sleep, ample food and water. Loud noises, such as fireworks and loud music, can scare animals, causing them to jump fences and run away so it is important to keep them indoors.

3. Avoid Alcohol: Beer, wine and other alcoholic drinks can poison pets and can even lead to a coma or death. Keep all unattended cocktails away from pets.

4. Stay Away from Flames: Curious kitties and puppies may burn themselves while trying to enjoy the smell of food on the grill. Home fireworks are also dangerous and can cause severe burns. Make sure to keep animals away from grills, sparklers, lighters, charcoal and candles.

5. Don’t take your pets to fireworks shows: Pets are often startled by loud noises, so leave them home during fireworks displays. Many pets go missing when they hear the loud sounds of fireworks, so keep them in a safe and secure location.

If your pet goes missing or you find a lost pet, call the local shelter in your county: