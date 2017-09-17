City Rescue Mission Red Carpet movie premiere!

Based on the New York Times bestselling book, Paramount Pictures and Pure Flix Entertainment will release the blockbuster film SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME in theatres nationwide on October 20, 2017. In addition, City Rescue Mission is hosting an exclusive, pre-release red carpet charity event at Cinemark Tinseltown (4535 Southside Boulevard) on October 18, 2017 at 7:00 PM, in order to raise awareness and support for our mission, as inspired by the movie, which will be shown in its entirety. SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME is the true story of international art dealer Ron Hall (Greg Kinnear), who befriends a homeless man (Djimon Hounsou) in hopes of saving his struggling marriage to Debbie (Renée Zellweger), a woman whose dreams will lead all three of them on the most remarkable journey of their lives. Jon Voight plays Hall’s father, with whom he reconciles thanks to the revelations of his new life. The ultimate goal of this event, as inspired by the powerful messages found in the film, is to make a difference in Northeast Florida, our community, through serving and loving others.
Anyone interested in attending City Rescue Mission’s exciting red carpet event should contact Sarah Soule for tickets, ssoule@crmjax.org or call 904-421-5141. Tickets will go fast so RSVP today!