Awww…Who’s baby is this?

FRANCESCA BATTISTELLI ANNOUNCES THE BIRTH OF HER FOURTH CHILD, WYATT SAMUEL GOODWIN Promise artist Francesca Battistelli and her husband are veterans at the time honored tradition of making it through their days with little to no sleep…and what a cutie to take care of. If you love her music…and we know you do…she has her new album ‘Greatest Hits – The First Ten Years’ releasing on November 3rd. With 4 kids…they could use the money!

