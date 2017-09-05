All Pro Dads Father & Kid Experience

Calling all Dads! You are invited to participate in the Jacksonville All Pro Dad Father & Kids Experience! Join The Promise and Jaguars alumni Kyle Brady at the brand new Flex Field on Saturday September 23rd from 9am till noon. Learn Fatherhood tips and participate in football-themed activities with your kids while making some awesome memories. We hope to see you! Please sign up for a family registration by filling in the form below. Winners will be contacted via the information you provide, please be accurate.