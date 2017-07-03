A trip to Volcano Bay at Universal Studios

Gary and Paulette got the chance to visit Universal Studios and experience the new water theme park Volcano Bay! Paulette has some insight for you….

Kia Ora! (Welcome Greeting in Waturi). Here are some helpful hints if you are going to experience Universal’s Volcano Bay.

1) Don’t be afraid of technology. Very smart and savvy people have worked hard to create the Universal Studios App that will help you in navigating the theme parks. At Volcano Bay, you can use it to load up your wearable waterproof mini computer known to the Waturi tribe as a Tapu Tapu. This is genius! You load your credit card number through the app, which will sync to the wearable when you enter the park. Everything you need is now located on your wrist to the point where the staff can call you by name. You can eat, drink, and be merry all with a tap of your wrist and you don’t have to worry about carrying around any valuables or having your personal items go missing from your lounge chair while you are enjoying the water. All of that personal item stuff, we placed in a locker for $8. The Tapu Tapu also locks and unlocks your locker.

2) Stay at a Universal Property if you can. Volcano Bay is new and exciting and is hitting capacity quickly. One way to ensure you get in is to stay at a Universal property hotel. This allows you free transportation as well as early park access. You can set out at Sunrise and be in the park enjoying rides an hour before the general public. This is so worth it. You can cover a lot of ground and enjoy several of the rides with short wait times in this extra hour time. You also can select the perfect lounge chair on the beach by the wave pool in front of the Volcano. Think ahead Umbrellas are a luxury especially as the day heats up.

3) Make memories. In this tropical paradise,there are rides for everyone. The Dare Devils have a couple of tummy dropping free fall options to choose from, but if you are not a dare devil and you don’t like heights, there are plenty of choices for you too. Wave Pools, moving rapid river rides, lazy river enjoyment, water play grounds for little ones and slides and rides for every level of thrill seeker. If you only sit on the beach and people watch there is plenty to see. And in the shade of towering palm you can catch a quick nap if you need one.

4) Enjoy the Island Fare. Walking up all those stairs and enjoying the exciting rides burns calories. Volcano Bay offers some fresh delicious options for lunch, where you can refuel and get energized for a full day of fun. We sampled the tacos and the Island Chicken Salad. Not only are you mentally away on your own Island in the Pacific, it’s like you have a personal chef too. There are the regular theme park options like burgers and chicken tenders and pizza, but there are also some Island favorites that you won’t want to miss. They even offer Watermelon flavored Icees.

5) Appreciate the staff. They have willing hearts and were very helpful when it came to navigating the park. Don’t be too proud to ask for directions or even a description of the ride you wish to experience. It’s your vacation and they are available to help make sure you have a good time and enjoy yourselves.