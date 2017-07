Just a few hours west in Panama City Beach a family was enjoying their day at the beach when a mother noticed her kids were missing. After realizing that they were caught in a riptide she, and 5 other members of the family swam out to their rescue but the current was too strong and trapped them all. That is until beach-goers formed an 80 person chain to rescue the family. Humanity restored!

Photo Courtesy WSVN-TV