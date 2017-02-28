Tour de Cure: American Diabetes Association

Grab your family, friends and coworkers, tune up your bike, and join us to raise money for America’s fastest growing disease, diabetes. The Tour is a ride, not a race, with routes designed for everyone from the recreational rider to the experienced cyclist, highlighting the best scenery Northeast Florida has to offer. Join TEAM RED if you don’t have a team already. Riding in the Tour de Cure as part of a team can make the experience even better, so simply join Team Red if you are looking to get connected!

