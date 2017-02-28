HandsOn Jacksonville is hosting the third annual Celebrate GOOD Festival on Sunday, April 30, 2017 at Friendship Fountain from 1pm-5pm honoring the true spirit of volunteerism in Jacksonville. This festival is free and will feature live music and entertainment, celebrity appearances, food, volunteer opportunities and a special “Walk of Service Hall of Fame” honoring those truly dedicated to helping nonprofit organizations that impact our community for good. All festival goers will also receive free admission to MOSH. For free tickets and information, visit http://www.celebrategood.org.

