This is a free event for anyone of any age and is open to the public. Games, food, activities, and free health screenings. Come join us for a day of exciting science and educational fun! The Expo will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at River City Science Academy (RCSA) GYMNASIUM, 7605 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville FL 32216. The event will run from 11 am to 3 pm.

