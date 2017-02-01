A Superbowl must have treat…….and it has BACON in it.

If you are into savory and sweet food combos and you love the Superbowl, then this is your go to recipe. See it below. YUM!
http://www.today.com/recipes/maple-bacon-popcorn-recipe-t107553
If you are into savory and sweet food combos and you love the Superbowl, then this is your go to recipe. See it below. YUM!
http://www.today.com/recipes/maple-bacon-popcorn-recipe-t107553
Hi Gary and Paulette! Thank you for making my morning drive time fun and uplifting. You’very been a blessing to me, and I wish you both the best, and I am sure this will be a peaceful transition of the mikes.
Thank you, Debbie. We will miss the fun…but look forward to God’s opportunities. You’ll love Kevin & Taylor!