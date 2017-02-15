Some of you are pastors, pastors wives, associate pastors, music ministers, childcare workers, prayer ministry leaders, the ‘mom who drives all the kids to their events’, the mom who prays over her children’s school every day…usually multiple times every day. You are all involved in ministry and we love and appreciate you all. So, the Promise is holding our annual Women In Ministry brunch.

Saturday March 25 at the newly remodeled Sheraton Jacksonville on Deerwood Park.

Enjoy a fabulous brunch, Promise artist Hannah Kerr

and Special speaker June Hunt,

a nationally sought after speaker and broadcaster. The event is FREE. It’s all to honor and thank all Women In Ministry. Please let us know you are coming. The event fills up fast. Those who RSVP are guaranteed a seat. Please RSVP by clicking here and filling in the information. Thank you!